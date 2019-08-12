‘Dolemite Is My Name’ Trailer: Eddie Murphy Is a Blaxploitation Phenomenon

0

Netflix has released the Dolemite Is My Name trailer. Directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) and written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski (The People vs. O.J. Simpson), the film follows struggling comedian Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy), who comes up with the comic persona Dolemite and works to become a Blaxploitation success at the box office.

It’s been a minute since Eddie Murphy led a great movie (I’d say you’d have to go all the way back to 1999 with Bowfinger), but this looks like a terrific role for the actor and an interesting story. It seems like the film has shades of Mario Van Peebles’ Baadasssss!, which was about the making of Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song. I think Brewer is an underrated talent, and I’m eager to see what he does here with the material, especially since it’s from strong writers like Alexander and Karaszewski, who tend to find compelling stories about unusual figures like Ed Wood and Larry Flynt. I’ll definitely be checking out this film when it comes to TIFF next month.

Check out the Dolemite Is My Name trailer below. The film arrives on Netflix and in theaters this fall and also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kodi Smit-Mcphee, Snoop Dogg, Ron Cephas Jones, Barry Shabaka Henley, Tip ‘TI’ Harris, Luenell, Tasha Smith, and Wesley Snipes.

Here’s the official synopsis for Dolemite Is My Name: