Domhnall Gleeson on ‘American Made’, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ and Not Dancing in ‘Ex Machina’

0

-

With director Doug Liman’s American Made now playing in North American theaters, last week I got to sit down with Domhnall Gleeson for an exclusive video interview. He talked about doing a Skype audition with Tom Cruise, the importance of having sincere talks with the director prior to filming, working with Director of Photography César Charlone, if he was upset that he wasn’t dancing with Oscar Isaac in Ex Machina, his reaction reading Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi script for the first time, doing Immaturity for Charity with his dad Brendan Gleeson, how we both think Alex Garland’s Annihilation will be awesome, and so much more.

If you haven’t seen the American Made trailers, it’s based on the true story of Barry Seal, a U.S. pilot recruited by the CIA to work in covert operations. While working for our government, Seal interacted with some of the biggest players in the cocaine industry. His story is incredible and Cruise and Liman deliver a really fun ride. American Made also stars Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones, and Jayma Mays.

Check out what Domhnall Gleeson had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. And if you missed my interview with Tom Cruise and Doug Liman, click here to check it out.

Domhnall Gleeson:

When was the last time he had to audition?

Talks about Skype auditioning with Tom Cruise.

The importance of having sincere talks with the director prior to filming.

How does he like to work on set in terms of the amount of takes and what was it like on American Made?

Talks about the way Clint Eastwood likes to work.

Talks about working with Director of Photography César Charlone.

Did Doug Liman really shoot any of the film on an iPad?

Is he upset that he wasn’t dancing with Oscar Isaac in Ex Machina?

How we both think Alex Garland’s Annihilation will be awesome.

What film do people always want to talk to him about?

Talks about a funny video he was in that went viral.

Talks about Immaturity for Charity where it’s him and his dad getting the sex talk at 32.

What was his reaction reading Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi script for the first time and getting to work with him?

How the merchandise gives away spoilers like how tall Supreme Leader Snoke is.

When did he find out J.J. Abrams would direct Star Wars: Episode 9?

Here’s the official synopsis for American Made: