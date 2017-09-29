‘American Made’: Domhnall Gleeson on What Shocked Him About Barry Seal’s Story

0

-

With director Doug Liman’s American Made opening in North America this weekend, last week I got to sit down with Domhnall Gleeson for an exclusive video interview. He talked about how Barry Seal’s story is like a real life Forest Gump in the way he interacted with so many famous people, what surprised him about Barry Seal’s story, his research about being a CIA agent, his love of Edge of Tomorrow, and a lot more.

If you haven’t seen the American Made trailers, it’s based on the true story of Barry Seal, a U.S. pilot recruited by the CIA to work in covert operations. While working for our government, Seal interacted with some of the biggest players in the cocaine industry. His story is incredible and Cruise and Liman deliver a really fun ride. American Made also stars Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones, and Jayma Mays.

Check out what Domhnall Gleeson had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. And if you missed my interview with Tom Cruise and Doug Liman, click here to check it out.

Domhnall Gleeson:

How he loves Edge of Tomorrow.

Who was the first person he told that he booked the job?

Is he upset that he wasn’t part of the zero-gravity sex scene? He gives a great answer.

What surprised him about Barry Seal’s story?

What surprised him about researching being a CIA agent?

Here’s the official synopsis for American Made: