Domhnall Gleeson on ‘The Kitchen’ & Reading the ‘Star Wars 9’ Script for the First Time

With writer-director Andrea Berloff’s The Kitchen opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Domhnall Gleeson to talk about the film. Based on the DC Vertigo comic book series of the same name, The Kitchen is set in 1978 Hell’s Kitchen and revolves around three housewives (Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish) whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. They’re then forced to take matters into their own hands by assuming control of the Irish mafia. Domhnall Gleeson plays someone you would not want to make angry.

During the interview, Gleeson talked about making The Kitchen, if he felt any pressure with the short shooting schedule, if he had fun playing his character, and more. In addition, with Gleeson playing General Hux in the recent Star Wars movies, I asked him what he means to be part of the franchise and his reaction reading the Star Wars 9 script (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) for the first time.

The Kitchen also stars James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, Margo Martindale, Common, Bill Camp, E.J. Bonilla, Wayne Duvall, Annabella Sciorra, and Myk Wattford.

