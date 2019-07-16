‘Don’t Let Go’ Trailer: David Oyeleowo & Storm Reid Lead Blumhouse’s Next Heart-Stopping Thriller

0

The trailer for next heart-stopping Blumhouse thriller you’ll be rushing into the theaters to see has finally debuted. The first full-length trailer for Don’t Let Go (previously titled Relive) stars David Oyelowo (Selma) and Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time) as an uncle and niece trying to solve a murder across time. Interested? Confused? Ready to see more? Keep reading.

As we learned when Collider spoke with director/writer Jacob Estes, Oyelowo, and Reid at Sundance 2019, Don’t Let Go is a high-concept story that also works as a crime procedural. Weaving together two different timelines where an uncle and his niece, separated by time but somehow able to share the same cell phone signal, must work together to solve a terrible crime (as the trailer shows below). If you’re a fan of crime, sci-fi, or you’re ready for a good thrill, then Don’t Let Go will undoubtedly draw you in.

Reid’s star has been steadily on the rise since her breakout role in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time. This is the first time she’s sunk her teeth into a role of this kind and, as the Don’t Let Go trailer shows, Reid looks to deliver another knockout performance. This is also the second time she’s worked with Oyelowo (he was in Wrinkle, too) but the pair share more screen time here. It’s easy to see these two work well off one another and will make for a riveting viewing experience.

Don’t Let Go arrives in theaters on August 30, 2019. You can read our review from Sundance 2019 here. Oh, and make sure you check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Don’t Let Go: