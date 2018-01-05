Donald Glover Addresses the ‘Solo’ Director Switch-Up

0

Details on the extensive reshoots for Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story have been pretty scarce so far. Ron Howard stepped as director back in June, following Phil Lord and Chris Miller‘s departure from the project, and subsequently shot months worth of additional photography, but outside of the late addition of Paul Bettany, some trade reports suggesting Lucasfilm wanted a more traditional Star Wars feel and the official “creative differences” line, the studio has done a pretty stellar job at keeping a lid on what exactly the reshoots entailed.

Apparently, they didn’t have much to do with Donald Glover‘s young Lando Calrissian. While at the TCA for the second season of his fantastic FX series Atlanta, Glover spoke to the press (via /FIlm) about the transition between directors and how much of his material from Lord and Miller’s cut was reshot.

“Not a ton actually,” Glover said. “Not a lot at all, at least not for me. I think we’ve all never been faced with anything like that and I think he did a good job of coming and tell us he didn’t want to change what we were doing at all. He wanted us to remain confident in our vision. He just wanted to sculpt it in a way.”

That sentiment echoes what co-star Thandie Newton said back in November after she finished her reshoots,

“Apart from the initial shock and feeling bad for [Lord and Miller] not being able to finish their work, their work is everywhere in it,” she said. “Ninety percent of my stuff is with them. And it certainly wasn’t about, ‘Oh we have to start again and do it all over.’”

Glover also talked about filming aboard the Millennium Falcon; in particular, a new shot of the iconic space ship we haven’t seen before: