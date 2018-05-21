Donald Glover Likens ‘Star Wars’ to the Bible and a ‘Lando’ Movie to “Frasier in Space”

0

Man, the Internet was all abuzz about a potential Lando Calrissian movie after a lost-in-translation quote from Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy mistakenly suggested that Lando: A Star Wars Story could be next in the line of Star Wars anthology films. That idea has been tabled for the time being, but Solo star Donald Glover, who famously plays the younger version of the charismatic gambler, has some thoughts of his own on a solo Lando standalone.

In a Town Hall conversation with the cast on Entertainment Weekly Radio (SiriusXM, channel 105), airing in its entirety on Thursday, May 24 at 6 p.m., Glover got the go-ahead to share his own thoughts on Lando. They are, perhaps unsurprisingly, rather unique. Glover has been thinking about Lando’s backstory, the events in his life that shaped him into the man he became and the life that he leads, for some time. Maybe a Lando movie is exactly what the character needs for Glover to be able to share that vision in a bigger way than playing a solid supporting role in Han Solo’s own story.

Hear Glover’s thoughts on Lando: A Star Wars Story from the man himself below:

In case you missed what he said or just want to see it in writing, here it is:

“It would always be fun to be Lando again. I would love to do it again. It’s really fun. The movie, I feel like, is wide open. This part of the universe without the… I feel like with the Skywalkers, it’s hard, because it’s almost like the Bible. There’s a story that you have to tell, and the lineage of that family. I feel like out here its like, yeah, we’re just like hustlers and gamblers and space pirates, essentially, so you can do a lot more and have a lot more fun. And I like those movies a lot. I like the comedy of them, the silliness and also the adventure. I think it would just be fun to do.”

So while Lando could shape up to be the “greatest story ever told” since Star Wars, it’s not a done deal by any means. If it works out though, would Glover be interested in doing some behind-the-camera work on the script as well as starring in the film?

“I mean, yeah. I think it would be fun to do. It would be cool to see, like, Frasier in Space— like, a high-end guy in space. All of these characters are very specific and they have very specific points of view, so it’s always going to be fun to see them traveling around to a planet that is the opposite of what they’re used to…. And all of that seems like it would be fun to write, for sure. But it also is nice to not have to write that. It’s also nice to just, you know, show up in a cape and get pointed in the right direction.”

