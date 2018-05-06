Watch: Donald Glover Gives Us an ‘SNL’ Preview of His Take on Lando

0

The more I see of Solo: A Star Wars Story — but more specifically, of Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian — the more convinced I am that this movie should have just been called Lando. Glover is already magnetic in the role, and during a successful SNL hosting gig this week, he previews his take on the iconic character that is already better than every Solo teaser I’ve seen so far.

The bit, “Lando’s Summit,” is about Lando hosting a meeting of all of the black people in space … which is not many (they’re played by Kenan Thompson, Leslie Jones, and Chris Redd). In the galaxy, it seems that “there are lots of lizard men wearing vests … just four black people though,” Lando notes. Glover’s portrayal is a little preview of what we’ll be seeing in theaters soon, hopefully. In this sketch Lando is smart, flirty, and he sings! The biggest question I have now (besides why Solo wasn’t about Lando to begin with) is when “Making Love in Space” will be available to buy.

Check out the clip below:



