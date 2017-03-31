Exclusive Matt Taylor ‘Donnie Darko’ Posters Revealed for Roxie Anniversary Screenings

0

We at Collider are happy to exclusively debut new Donnie Darko posters from artist Matt Taylor. They’re being released in concert with Donnie Darko’s screening run at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco from March 31st to April 5th, and copies of the posters will be available for purchase in the lobby all week long. On the April 2nd and April 3rd screenings, writer/director Richard Kelly himself will be in attendance and will take part in live Q&A’s after the film.

Additionally, on Sunday April 2nd, SPOKE art gallery will be offering the exclusive glow-in-the-dark variant for sale in the lobby.

So yeah, this is a pretty great item to pick up at a pretty cool event, assuming you’re somewhere near the San Francisco area. Take a closer look at the posters below along with more detailed information.