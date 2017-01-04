‘Don’t Knock Twice’ Trailer: Katee Sackhoff Faces a Killer Witch

0

Witches are making a comeback, what with Robert Eggers’ incomparable The Witch, the return of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and the Potter on steroids, The Magicians. In the trailer for Don’t Knock Twice, another witch has entered the horror genre — and this one comes with her own singsongy legend

In the film, directed by Caradog W. James (The Machine), there’s a myth surrounding an ominous house about a witch that lies inside. “Knock once to wake her from her bed, twice to raise her from the dead…” So what does one girl do? She knocks and awakens the evil force. In an attempt to escape her very literal demons, Chloe (Sing Street actress Lucy Boynton) leaves the country to be with the mother who gave her up to the foster care system (Katee Sackhoff), who’s also a recovering addict and famous artist but is trying to stitch her family back together.

Does it work? Watch the trailer below and find out.

Don’t Knock Twice is written by Mark Huckerby and Nick Ostler, two gents who’ve made a living at working the kids entertainment beat, like with Thomas and Friends. But they also previously delved in horror with Howl, making for a pretty unique resume. Their latest premiered at the Raindance Film Festival in the U.K. and received some praise from Bloody Disgusting and Den of Geek. Despite the Babadook-ian chant, they promise some genuine scares.

The film will hit theaters and VOD on February 3rd. Here’s the official synopsis: