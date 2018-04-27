New ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot’ Trailer Finds Joaquin Phoenix Struggling

0

Amazon Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming drama Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot. Written and directed by Gus Van Sant (Good Will Hunting), the film is based on the memoir of the same name by cartoonist, artist, and musician John Callahan. Joaquin Phoenix plays Callahan, who becomes a quadriplegic in a car accident at the age of 21 after a day of drinking. Thereafter, he finds friendship in a local AA group spurred by his honesty and wicked sense of humor, which he also channels into his talent for drawing irreverent and shocking cartoons.

This trailer gives a better sense of the film as a whole, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival to somewhat mixed reviews. Van Sant hasn’t made a great movie in a long while, and those hoping for a return to Good Will Hunting territory will likely be disappointed. I saw the film at Sundance and while it features some great performances, especially from Jonah Hill, it’s a bit of an odd and surprisingly saccharine movie. Van Sant has essentially made a Lifetime movie here, as the story is mainly focused on Callahan’s struggles through alcoholism, and how those in his group help him along his journey—while he also may or may not help them in the process. It’s fine.

Check out the new Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot trailer below and click here to read Matt’s review from Sundance. The film also stars Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, and Jack Black and will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 19th and opens in theaters on July 13th.