DC’s Live-Action ‘Doom Patrol’ Series Casts Joivan Wade as Cyborg

As we reported in June, DC Entertainment is launching its own subscription-based, standalone streaming service. With that comes a host of new series, including original live-action series Titans—which features a young Robin, among others— followed by Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing in 2019, alongside the animated series Harley Quinn and Young Justice. But it will also be home to properties from DC’s ample back catalogue, including all four original Superman movies starring Christopher Reeve, the original Wonder Woman series, and something that most fans will be particularly excited about: Batman: The Animated Series.
But today, we have an update on Doom Patrol, which has just cast its Cyborg. According to TVLine, Joivan Wade (Doctor Who, Eastenders) will play the character Victor Stone, who is described as “the charming and sarcastic half-human, half-machine superhero known as Cyborg. Vic may be connected to every computer on the world, but he struggles to maintain the connections that make him human. Desperate to gain acceptance from the outside world, Vic harnesses the curse of his cybernetic body and uses his powers as the ultimate hero for the digital age.”
But will he say “F— Batman”?
Jeremy Carver (Being Human, Supernatural) will serve as both showrunner and executive producer, alongside Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter — because there cannot be a DC property on television that Berlanti doesn’t have some hand in.
As for the DC Universe streaming service as a whole, it is currently in beta with a full launch planned for this fall. Yearly membership, which will include the TV shows and movies previously listed as well as comics, breaking news, and a DC encyclopedia, will cost $74.99 (plus tax), or $7.99 for a monthly membership.
Check out the full synopsis for Doom Patrol below:
DOOM PATROL is a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of TITANS, DOOM PATROL will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.