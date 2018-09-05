Timothy Dalton Will Star in DC’s Streaming Series ‘Doom Patrol’

DC’s streaming series Doom Patrol has found its lead in the formidable Timothy Dalton, marking his first regular TV role since the end of Showtime’s (excellent) gothic horror series Penny Dreadful. According to THR, Dalton will play “Dr. Niles “The Chief” Caulder, who is described as a pioneer in medical science, searching the world over for those on the edge of death in need of a miracle. Brilliant but controversial, Dr. Caulder will stop at nothing to help those he believes are in need, including his collection of strange heroes known as the Doom Patrol.”
This rounds out a host of new casting for the series, including Brendan Fraser as Robotman, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, and Alan Tudyk as the insane villain Mr. Nobody. They’ll be joined by Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and the yet-to-be-cast Negative Man.
The live-action series is being executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter (also the architects of the CW’s DC universe), alongside Jeremy Carver (Supernatural) who serves as the show’s writer and showrunner.
As we’ve recently reported, the DC Universe streaming service will launch later this year, with its first series Titans drawing interest thanks to a gritty trailer in which Brenton Thwaites’ Robin proclaims, “Fuck Batman.” The CW this is not.
Doom Patrol is set to debut on the DC Universe service in 2019 alongside another live-action series, Swamp Thing, which will feature Aquaman director James Wan as an executive producer. The service will also be home to the original animated series Harley Quinn and Young Justice and an ample back catalogue.
As for the DC Universe streaming service as a whole, it is currently in beta with a full launch planned for this fall. Yearly membership, which will include the TV shows and movies previously listed as well as comics, breaking news, and a DC encyclopedia, will cost $74.99 (plus tax), or $7.99 for a monthly membership.
Check out the full synopsis for Doom Patrol below:
DOOM PATROL is a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of TITANS, DOOM PATROL will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.