Timothy Dalton Will Star in DC’s Streaming Series ‘Doom Patrol’

DC’s streaming series Doom Patrol has found its lead in the formidable Timothy Dalton, marking his first regular TV role since the end of Showtime’s (excellent) gothic horror series Penny Dreadful. According to THR, Dalton will play “Dr. Niles “The Chief” Caulder, who is described as a pioneer in medical science, searching the world over for those on the edge of death in need of a miracle. Brilliant but controversial, Dr. Caulder will stop at nothing to help those he believes are in need, including his collection of strange heroes known as the Doom Patrol.”

This rounds out a host of new casting for the series, including Brendan Fraser as Robotman, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, and Alan Tudyk as the insane villain Mr. Nobody. They’ll be joined by Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and the yet-to-be-cast Negative Man.

The live-action series is being executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter (also the architects of the CW’s DC universe), alongside Jeremy Carver (Supernatural) who serves as the show’s writer and showrunner.

As we’ve recently reported, the DC Universe streaming service will launch later this year, with its first series Titans drawing interest thanks to a gritty trailer in which Brenton Thwaites’ Robin proclaims, “Fuck Batman.” The CW this is not.

Doom Patrol is set to debut on the DC Universe service in 2019 alongside another live-action series, Swamp Thing, which will feature Aquaman director James Wan as an executive producer. The service will also be home to the original animated series Harley Quinn and Young Justice and an ample back catalogue.

As for the DC Universe streaming service as a whole, it is currently in beta with a full launch planned for this fall. Yearly membership, which will include the TV shows and movies previously listed as well as comics, breaking news, and a DC encyclopedia, will cost $74.99 (plus tax), or $7.99 for a monthly membership.

