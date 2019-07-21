‘Doom Patrol’ Renewed for Season 2, Will Air on Both DC Universe and HBO Max

0

Some stellar DC news out of San Diego, as Doom Patrol has officially been renewed for season 2. The series will return in 2020, and as part of a unique deal the new episodes will air on both DC Universe and HBO Max, Warnermedia’s upcoming streaming service. The first 15 episodes of the show will also be available to stream on HBO Max when the service launches. Executive-producer Jeremy Carver and star Diane Guerrero announced the news during the DC Universe presentation at Comic-Con.

Created by Carver, Doom Patrol follows a rag-tag crew of superpowered misfits tasked with saving the world from interdimensional donkeys, giant floating eyeball gods, and Mr. Nobody played by a fourth-wall-breaking Alan Tudyk. Doom Patrol rules, man. The team—created in the comics by writers Arnold Drake and Bob Haney and artist Bruno Premiani—consists of the welded-together Robotman (Brendan Fraser), stretchy Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), half-human half-machine Cyborg (Joivan Wade), radioactive Negative Man (Matt Bomer), and the many personalities of Crazy Jane (Guerrero).

This is fantastic news, given the fact that Doom Patrol developed into one of the most delightfully insane comic shows around during its first 15 episodes. But DC Universe seems to be shaky grounds these days; Swamp Thing was also fantastic but didn’t make it one episode into its inaugural season before it was canceled. For what it’s worth, season 2 of Titans—DC Universe’s live-action take on the Teen Titans—will premiere on September 6.

