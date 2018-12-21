First ‘Doom Patrol’ Teaser Trailer Introduces the Title Team along with Character Posters

Once Titans finishes up its inaugural season today, the second live-action DC Universe Original Series, Doom Patrol, will take over. The streaming service announced today that the new show is set to premiere on February 15, 2019. A teaser trailer and collection of character posters were released today to celebrate that fact, and they’re … something.
Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcast Super Heroes which includes: Larry Trainor/Negative Man, Cliff Steele/Robotman, Elasti-Woman, Crazy Jane, Victor Stone/Cyborg and Dr. Niles Caulder/The Chief.
Members of the Doom Patrol recently made their first live-action appearance in Episode 4 of Titans, which airs its season finale today; the entire season will be available to binge watch following the finale. Also, DC Daily will be bringing members of the cast together on Monday, December 24th for a Season 1 exclusive recap and a look forward to Season 2.
Starring Timothy Dalton, Diane Guerrero, Brendan Fraser, Joivan Wade, April Bowlby, and Matt Bomer, Doom Patrol arrives on DC Universe starting February 15, 2019.
Check out the first teaser for the DC Universe’s live-action Doom Patrol below:
DOOM PATROL is a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved groups of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of TITANS, DOOM PATROL will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.
Based on DC characters originally written and drawn by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani #DCUDOOMPATROL premieres February 15. New episodes weekly, only on DC Universe.