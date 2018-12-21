First ‘Doom Patrol’ Teaser Trailer Introduces the Title Team along with Character Posters

0

Once Titans finishes up its inaugural season today, the second live-action DC Universe Original Series, Doom Patrol, will take over. The streaming service announced today that the new show is set to premiere on February 15, 2019. A teaser trailer and collection of character posters were released today to celebrate that fact, and they’re … something.

Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcast Super Heroes which includes: Larry Trainor/Negative Man, Cliff Steele/Robotman, Elasti-Woman, Crazy Jane, Victor Stone/Cyborg and Dr. Niles Caulder/The Chief.

Members of the Doom Patrol recently made their first live-action appearance in Episode 4 of Titans, which airs its season finale today; the entire season will be available to binge watch following the finale. Also, DC Daily will be bringing members of the cast together on Monday, December 24th for a Season 1 exclusive recap and a look forward to Season 2.

Starring Timothy Dalton, Diane Guerrero, Brendan Fraser, Joivan Wade, April Bowlby, and Matt Bomer, Doom Patrol arrives on DC Universe starting February 15, 2019.

Check out the first teaser for the DC Universe’s live-action Doom Patrol below: