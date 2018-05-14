Live-Action ‘Doom Patrol’ TV Series Coming to DC Universe Streaming Service

0

Warner Bros. has added yet another new DC Comics adaptation to the slate for its upcoming DC Universe streaming service. The studio announced today that it has given a 13-episode straight-to-series order for Doom Patrol, a one-hour live-action drama series. The show hails from superproducer Greg Berlanti, with Geoff Johns, Jeremy Carver, and Sarah Schechter also serving as executive producers. Carver, who created the TV series Frequency and Being Human and served as a writer and producer on Supernatural, is writing Doom Patrol.

For those unaware, the official synopsis for Doom Patrol reads thusly:

DOOM PATROL is a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of TITANS, DOOM PATROL will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.

This is the latest in a series of new shows announced for the DC Unvierse streaming service that also includes the Robin-centric Titans, the Superman prequel series Metropolis, and the just announced Swamp Thing from executive producer James Wan. The service will also play host to the animated series Young Justice: Outsiders and Harley Quinn, so there will be something for everyone.

Still unclear is how and when this streaming service will launch, but clearly it’ll be ripe with content when it does become available. Doom Patrol won’t air until 2019, but you can check out the official logo for the live-action series below.