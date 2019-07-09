New ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ Trailer and Poster Tease Danny Trejo as a Monkey

0

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold, the live-action film based on Nickelodeon’s long-running animated series, Dora the Explorer. James Bobin (Alice Through the Looking Glass) directs a script by Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Matthew Robinson (The Invention of Lying), with Transformers: The Last Knight star Isabela Moner swinging into the title role.

This movie is decidedly not for me, but I’m sure kids and those who grew up on Dora the Explorer will get a kick out of it. Most notably, it doesn’t appear the film is overly cynical or pandering—I like the way Bobin addresses the sillier aspects of the TV show, and the sense of humor is very much in that pre-teen vein.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold also stars Eva Longoria, Temuera Morrison, and in an inspired bit of casting, Benicio del Toro as the voice of Swiper the thieving fox. Honestly, if we’re not saving the first appearance of Swiper for a dramatic mid-credits scene why are we even doing this? Think like, the chanting from The Dark Knight Rises but it’s “Swiper no Swiping.”

Check out the new Dora and the Lost City of Gold trailer below, followed by the new poster. The film hits theaters on August 9th.

Here is the official synopsis for Dora and the Lost City of Gold: