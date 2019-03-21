First Poster for ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ Is Ready to Go Exploring

0

Paramount has released the first poster for Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Based on the popular Nick Jr. animated series Dora the Explorer, the live-action adaptation follows Dora (Isabela Moner) teaming up with Boots, Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a group of fellow teenagers to save her parents (Eva Longoria and Michael Peña).

Dora the Explorer is an immensely popular title and you probably recognize the name even if you’ve never seen the show. The series was on for 14 seasons from 2000 to 2014, ran 172 episodes, and won a Peabody Award. So why not just call the movie Dora the Explorer? My guess is that Paramount wants a crossover hit, and if you title it “Dora the Explorer”, you might limit yourself to only young audiences and parents who think that the film is only for the Nick Jr. set. Paramount is probably trying to win over younger viewers (I’d be shocked if this movie wasn’t rated PG) while also cashing in on the nostalgia from those who grew up with the show and still have fond feelings for it.

Check out the teaser poster below. Dora and the Lost City of Gold opens August 2nd and also stars Adriana Barraza, Temuera Morrison, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, and Danny Trejo.

Here’s the official synopsis for Dora and the Lost City of Gold: