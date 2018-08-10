‘Dora the Explorer’ Begins Filming, Reveals First Photo of Isabela Moner as Eponymous Adventurer

0

Filming has begun on the live-action adaptation of Dora the Explorer. Based on the popular animated kids show, production is underway in Australia with James Bobin (The Muppets) directing Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight) as the eponymous hero and Eugenio Derbez (Overboard) co-starring. Here’s the official synopsis per the press release.

Dora the Explorer stars Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Instant Family) in the film’s title role. Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents nothing could prepare Dora for the most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

I’ve never seen a single episode of Dora since I’m not a kid nor do I have kids, but you can’t deny the popularity of the title. The show was on for 14 seasons from 2000 to 2014, ran 172 episodes, and won a Peabody Award. Even if you’ve never seen the show, you probably at least recognize the name, which is what could make this a big hit for Paramount.

Check out the first image of Moner as Dora below. The film is set to open on August 2, 2019.