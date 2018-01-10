‘Call Me by Your Name’, ‘The Shape of Water’ Lead Dorian Award Nominations

GALECA, the society of nearly 200 LGBTQ international entertainment critics, has announced the nominees for their ninth annual Dorian Awards celebrating the finest achievements in film and television, as well as best in queer entertainment, campy, and witty culture.
Unsurprisingly, Luca Guadagnino‘s celebrated coming-of-age romance Call Me By Your Name leads the pack with nine nominations, including Film of the Year. Guillermo del Toro‘s gorgeous fantasy romance The Shape of Water follows close behind with seven nominations, while Jordan Peele‘s horror phenomenon Get Out earned six — four of which were for Peele himself, who earned nominations for Wilde Wit and Wilde Artist of the year in addition to his directing and writing nods. We also had the good sense to nominate Tiffany Haddish and Michelle Pfeiffer for Best Supporting Actress, so you’re welcome.
The Dorian Awards also celebrates the best LBGTQ film and TV of the year. Film nominees include the British romance God’s Own Country, the French AIDS crisis drama BPM, the Spanish transgender drama A Fantastic Woman, and of course, Call Me by Your Name.
On the TV end, female-driven dramas Big Little Lies, The Handmaid’s Tale, Feud: Bette and Jone, and The Crown all dominated across categories, including TV performance nominations for Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Claire Foy, Jessica Lange, and Elisabeth Moss. The dearly departed Difficult People and Sense8 both earned nominations for LGBTQ TV show of the year, alongside Will & Grace, Transparent, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.
The finale winners, including the GALECA career achievement honor for Timeless Star, will be announced on Wednesday, January 31. The annual winner’s toast will follow on February 24 in Los Angeles. For more on the Dorian Awards, visit the official GALECA website.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
FILM OF THE YEAR
BPM (Beats Per Minute) – The Orchard
Call Me by Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics
Get Out – Universal
Lady Bird – A24
The Shape of Water – Fox Searchlight
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR (FILM OR TELEVISION)
Sean Baker, The Florida Project – A24
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – Fox Searchlight
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird - A24
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk – Warner Bros.
Jordan Peele, Get Out – Universal
BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – ACTRESS
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water – Fox Searchlight
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Fox Searchlight
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya – Neon
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird – A24
Daniela Vega, A Fantastic Woman – Sony Pictures Classics
BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – ACTOR
Nahuel Perez Biscayart, BPM (Beats Per Minute) – The Orchard
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics
James Franco, The Disaster Artist – A24
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out – Universal
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – Focus Features
SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR — ACTRESS
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound – Netflix
Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip – Universal
Allison Janney, I, Tonya – Neon
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird – A24
Michelle Pfeiffer, mother! – Paramount
SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR — ACTOR
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project – A24
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water – Fox Searchlight
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Fox Searchlight
Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics
LGBTQ FILM OF THE YEAR
BPM (Beats Per Minute) – The Orchard
Battle of the Sexes – Fox Searchlight
Call Me by Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics
A Fantastic Woman – Sony Pictures Classics
God’s Own Country – Samuel Goldwyn Films
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
BPM (Beats Per Minute) – The Orchard
A Fantastic Woman – Sony Pictures Classics
First They Killed My Father – Netflix
The Square – Magnolia Pictures
Thelma – The Orchard