‘Call Me by Your Name’, ‘The Shape of Water’ Lead Dorian Award Nominations

GALECA, the society of nearly 200 LGBTQ international entertainment critics, has announced the nominees for their ninth annual Dorian Awards celebrating the finest achievements in film and television, as well as best in queer entertainment, campy, and witty culture.

Unsurprisingly, Luca Guadagnino‘s celebrated coming-of-age romance Call Me By Your Name leads the pack with nine nominations, including Film of the Year. Guillermo del Toro‘s gorgeous fantasy romance The Shape of Water follows close behind with seven nominations, while Jordan Peele‘s horror phenomenon Get Out earned six — four of which were for Peele himself, who earned nominations for Wilde Wit and Wilde Artist of the year in addition to his directing and writing nods. We also had the good sense to nominate Tiffany Haddish and Michelle Pfeiffer for Best Supporting Actress, so you’re welcome.

The Dorian Awards also celebrates the best LBGTQ film and TV of the year. Film nominees include the British romance God’s Own Country, the French AIDS crisis drama BPM, the Spanish transgender drama A Fantastic Woman, and of course, Call Me by Your Name.

On the TV end, female-driven dramas Big Little Lies, The Handmaid’s Tale, Feud: Bette and Jone, and The Crown all dominated across categories, including TV performance nominations for Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Claire Foy, Jessica Lange, and Elisabeth Moss. The dearly departed Difficult People and Sense8 both earned nominations for LGBTQ TV show of the year, alongside Will & Grace, Transparent, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The finale winners, including the GALECA career achievement honor for Timeless Star, will be announced on Wednesday, January 31. The annual winner’s toast will follow on February 24 in Los Angeles. For more on the Dorian Awards, visit the official GALECA website.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

FILM OF THE YEAR

BPM (Beats Per Minute) – The Orchard

Call Me by Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics

Get Out – Universal

Lady Bird – A24

The Shape of Water – Fox Searchlight

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR (FILM OR TELEVISION)

Sean Baker, The Florida Project – A24

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – Fox Searchlight

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird - A24

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk – Warner Bros.

Jordan Peele, Get Out – Universal

BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water – Fox Searchlight

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Fox Searchlight

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya – Neon

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird – A24

Daniela Vega, A Fantastic Woman – Sony Pictures Classics

BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – ACTOR

Nahuel Perez Biscayart, BPM (Beats Per Minute) – The Orchard

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics

James Franco, The Disaster Artist – A24

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out – Universal

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – Focus Features

SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR — ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound – Netflix

Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip – Universal

Allison Janney, I, Tonya – Neon

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird – A24

Michelle Pfeiffer, mother! – Paramount

SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR — ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project – A24

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water – Fox Searchlight

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Fox Searchlight

Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics

LGBTQ FILM OF THE YEAR

BPM (Beats Per Minute) – The Orchard

Battle of the Sexes – Fox Searchlight

Call Me by Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics

A Fantastic Woman – Sony Pictures Classics

God’s Own Country – Samuel Goldwyn Films

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

BPM (Beats Per Minute) – The Orchard

A Fantastic Woman – Sony Pictures Classics

First They Killed My Father – Netflix

The Square – Magnolia Pictures

Thelma – The Orchard