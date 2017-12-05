Doug Jones on ‘The Shape of Water’, His Process with Guillermo del Toro, and More

0

With director Guillermo del Toro’s fairy tale The Shape of Water opening in select theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with actor Doug Jones for an exclusive video interview, who’s a regular collaborator of del Toro’s and who plays the Fish Man in Shape of Water. He talked about his collaboration process with del Toro, how he typically prepares for a character, how Guillermo had to keep reminding him to make Fish Man an “animalistic” performance, when he knew Shape of Water would be such a special film, the amazing production design, how easy is it for him to break character when he’s done shooting for the day, and so much more. Plus, at the end of the interview, we talked about the first season of Star Trek: Discovery.

If you haven’t seen any of The Shape of Water trailers, the film was written by del Toro and Vanessa Taylor and takes place in 1962 America against the backdrop of the Cold War. The fantastic film stars Sally Hawkins as Elisa, a lonely and mute cleaning woman who works in a high-security government laboratory, where a new specimen has just arrived: a mysterious Fish Man, played by Doug Jones in full makeup. Matters are complicated when Elisa strikes up a friendly relationship with the Fish Man, only to see Michael Shannon’s terrifying security expert treat the creature like a wild animal, abuse and all. The movie also stars Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

I’ve seen a lot of movies this year and The Shape of Water is one of the best. Strongly recommended. For more on the film you can read Brian Formo’s review.

