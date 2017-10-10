Doug Liman on ‘American Made’, ‘Edge of Tomorrow 2′ and ‘Chaos Walking’

0

With American Made now playing in theaters around the world, I landed an exclusive interview with director Doug Liman last week. During the wide-ranging conversation, he talked about making the film with Tom Cruise, how they lived together in the same house while filming and even shared doing the chores, what it was like making a film about someone who did such crazy things, what he learned from test screenings, and a lot more. In addition, Liman talked about the status of Edge of Tomorrow 2 and how the studio’s not trying to force a sequel, as well as his next movie, Chaos Walking, which stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

If you haven’t seen the American Made trailers, it’s based on the true story of Barry Seal, a U.S. pilot recruited by the CIA to work in covert operations. While working for our Government, Seal interacted with some of the biggest players in the Cocaine industry. His story is incredible and Cruise and Liman deliver a really fun ride. American Made also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones, and Jayma Mays.

Collider: How are you doing sir?

DOUG LIMAN: Hello? Hi how are you?

I’m good. I heard you’re filming your new movie today.

LIMAN: I am, Chaos Walking, yeah.

So is it weird to be talking about the last one? Can you keep the worlds straight?

LIMAN: I can because I’m so excited about both of them, but they’re so different.

Yeah.

LIMAN: Totally original.

Absolutely. I got to talk to you in London with Tom [Cruise]. You guys looked like you were having the time of your life together and every interview I’ve seen you guys together, you’re having a great time. Was this the most fun you’ve ever had promoting a movie?

LIMAN: It is. I wish I had more time promoting it with Tom. We’re such a great working relationship whether it’s actually living together as we did making this movie or promoting it. We’re competitive, we like pushing each other and he’s so inventive and smart and charming. When I do press with him I’m just like, “Oh my God, he gave a way better answer.”

He’s really the best. He’s such a professional.

LIMAN: Yeah.

I read in the press notes and I heard you guys talk about how you lived together. I heard you had a chore chart so what happens when Tom Cruise doesn’t do his chores? Do you bust him on that or is he always doing what he said he’ll do?

LIMAN: He always does. I mean honestly in life, he lives up to … Whatever he’s promised, whatever he said he’s gonna do, whether it’s in a movie or in life or the chores, there’s just no chance of catching him not having done that. Our screenwriter was a different story …

(laughing)

LIMAN: Tom had a nickname for him that I promised the writer I’ll never repeat to the press. We really were the odd couple. Tom and I had two refrigerators because he didn’t want my crap anywhere near his health food.

Well, something is working for Tom. The guy is Benjamin Button. He’s aging backwards. He looks fantastic.

LIMAN: Yeah, it is one of those things where that’s not the magic of the camera.

No, he really …

LIMAN: You have the same reaction in a room with him. You’re just like, “What is happening here?