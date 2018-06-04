Doug Liman Eyeing Warner Bros. ‘The Cannonball Run’ Remake

0

Edge of Tomorrow and American Made director Doug Liman is gearing up for a remake of the 1980s action comedy, The Cannonball Run. Deadline reports Liman is in early talks with Warner Bros. to reboot the property, which followed a raucous, illegal cross-country car race.

Written by Brock Yates and directed by Hal Needham, The Cannonball Run featured an all-star cast that included Burt Reynolds, Roger Moore, Farah Fawcett, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Adrien Barbeau, and Dom DeLuise, and the Hong Kong co-production featured one of Jackie Chan’s first American performances. The film focused on a group of individuals who form teams to take part in the titular illegal cross-country race, doing whatever it takes along the way to win. The film spawned a critically-reviled sequel, but that hasn’t stopped Warner Bros. from trying to get a reboot off the ground over the years.

The project has attracted the attention of filmmakers like Shawn Levy, Guy Ritchie, Etan Cohen, and most recently, Central Intelligence director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who was in talks to direct a script by Night at the Museum screenwriters Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant last summer. That deal never closed. Per the report, Liman will work from the existing script with a new scribe to be announced.

Liman last directed the Tom Cruise cartel thriller American Made and recently wrapped on the dystopian sci-fi drama Chaos Walking, which stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley and is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 1, 2019. When we caught up with the filmmaker back in January, he said that the long-awaited Edge of Tomorrow sequel could be his next film, but it was a matter of working out the script. If you’re worried The Cannonball Run might leapfrog ahead, we’re hearing it’s very early talks for Liman on this one.