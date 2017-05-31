Movie Talk: Doug Liman Says ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Sequel Will Be the Last

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, May 31st, 2017) John Campea, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Jeremy Jahns, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Doug Liman says Edge of Tomorrow sequel is last of franchise
- Studios reportedly blaming Rotten Tomatoes for Pirates of the Caribbean & Baywatch box office
- First trailer released for Paddington 2
- New red band trailer released for The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- Adam Wingard to direct Godzilla vs. Kong
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Question