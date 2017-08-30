‘Downsizing’ Trailer Tease Has Matt Damon Ready to Get Small

0

Paramount has released a Downsizing trailer tease. The upcoming dramedy takes place in a world where Norwegian scientists have solved overcrowding by being able to shrink people down to the size of action figures. A married couple decides they want to give it a go, but at the last minute, one of them bails, leaving the other small and a little annoyed.

Our own Brian Formo is currently covering the Venice Film Festival where Downsizing premiered today, and in his review, he says of the film:

There are lots of sight gags for the process of becoming small, so much so, that on the surface, Downsizing feels like a live-action, adult Pixar movie (except with full frontal male nudity). Despite these imaginative moments, inside Downsizing there’s the beating heart of a Frank Capra movie. It’s static and fairly on-the-nose with lessons learned, but it’s sweet.

Adam Chitwood and I will be catching the film next week when it plays at TIFF, and I can’t wait to see it. I’m a big fan of Payne’s work, and I’m eager to see him tackle a sci-fi premise. That being said (and this is no fault of the film’s), we need a moratorium on trailers using Talking Heads’ “Once in a Lifetime.”

Check out the Downsizing trailer tease below, and come back on September 12th to see the full trailer. The film opens December 22nd and stars Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, Laura Dern, Jason Sudeikis, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Here’s the official synopsis for Downsizing: