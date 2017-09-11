‘Downsizing’ Trailer: Matt Damon Shrinks for Alexander Payne’s Sci-Fi Satire

0

Paramount has released a Downsizing trailer tease. The upcoming dramedy takes place in a world where Norwegian scientists have solved overpopulation by being able to shrink people down to the size of action figures. With the promise of great wealth and a new life, a married couple decides they want to give it the irreversible process a go, but at the last minute, one of them bails, leaving the other small and putting him on a path to new adventures.

I love the out-there premise of this film — something you could easily see as an episode of The Twilight Zone if it was approached through the lens of tragedy instead of comedy and the early reviews flooding out of film festivals position Downsizing as an innovative genre film that’s backed by a healthy dose of social satire. When Collider’s Brian Formo caught the film at the Venice Film Festival, he said Downsizing “feels like a live-action, adult Pixar movie (except with full frontal male nudity).” And that sounds pretty great, especially knowing the kind of sharp comedy writer-director Alexander Payne has brought to films like Election and Sideways.

Check out the first full Downsizing trailer below. The film is currently playing at TIFF and will continue the festival circuit in coming months (next stop Fantastic Fest!), and opens in theaters nationwide on December 22. Downsizing stars Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, Laura Dern, Jason Sudeikis, and Neil Patrick Harris.

