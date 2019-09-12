Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘Downton Abbey’: The 7 Best Moments of the Series

by      September 12, 2019

0

downton-abbey-season-6

When people talk about being shocked and heartbroken on a regular basis because of a television series, they’re usually talking about Game of Thrones. Though Downton Abbey doesn’t have quite the same stakes – at all – the show’s visceral drama has caused jaw-dropping and a heavy use of tissues. Most of the weeping was due to unfair arrests, break-ups, or unexpected deaths, but sometimes it was for joyous occasions. Isn’t there a a saying about how the rain usually brings the sun? In Downton, that was flipped. Shining, sparkling joy often brightened the fancy household before tragedy, and those scenes of happiness aren’t as well-remembered. As the series comes to a close, let’s take a look back on some of the best moments of this gorgeous drama.

Editor’s note: With the Downton Abbey movie headed to U.S. theaters this month, Focus Features has also released a recap video for your viewing pleasure!

Related Content
Previous Article
Exclusive: 'Dragons Rescue Riders' Trailer Reveals DreamWorks Jr's New Adventure
Next Article
‘Freaks’ Review: High Concept and Heart Collide for Explosive Results
Tags

Television

Close