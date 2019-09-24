Watch: A Corgi Interviews ‘Downton Abbey’ Stars Hugh Bonneville & Allen Leech

0

Some of the best qualities of the Downton Abbey movie include its warmth and positivity. If you’ve been a Downton fan all throughout the show’s six-season run, then the movie will feel like a delightful homecoming of sorts. And whether you’re a longtime fan or a Downton newcomer, the energy and cheerfulness on display is downright infectious. So what’s the only way to make Downton Abbey even more charming? Have a Corgi interview two of its stars, Hugh Bonneville and Allen Leech.

The Downton Abbey movie takes place in 1927 with Lord Grantham (Bonneville) receiving the ultimate letter; the King and Queen of England are coming to visit Downton! The news gets the house abuzz with the staff thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the King and Queen, while Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) feels the pressure to make sure everyone’s on their best behavior. This is Downton Abbey though, so of course there are potential hiccups at every turn. The royal staff swoops in insistent on running the house themselves, Lady Violet (Maggie Smith) is scheming to stop her cousin (Imelda Staunton) from giving her inheritance to her servant, Lady Mary is growing suspicious of her own brother-in-law, Tom (Leech), and that’s only scratching the surface of it!

Between the movie and the beloved series, the ensemble of Downton Abbey has experienced quite a lot and our resident Corgi reporter Ellie is determined to get to the bottom of it all! Use the video player at the top of this article to watch Ellie chat with Bonneville and Leech about all the important things like who smells the best on set, whose bark is bigger than their bite and, of course, bacon.

Be sure to catch Downton Abbey in theaters nationwide now. And if any of the pups featured in this video have melted your heart, contact the Hand in Paw adoption team right here.

