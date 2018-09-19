‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Gets 2019 Release Date

0

On the heels of the news that principal photography is starting on the Downton Abbey movie, Focus Features has announced that the highly-anticipated return to Julian Fellowes‘ Edwardian world will debut Friday, September 20th 2019 in North America, with Universal Pictures International releasing it Friday, September 13th 2019 internationally. (We get the delay? Again? Seriously?)

Though there are no details about when the story will take place, or what it may be about, we do know that the original cast will be back alongside new additions Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix), Geraldine James (Anne with an E), Simon Jones(The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy), David Haig (Killing Eve), Tuppence Middleton (The Imitation Game), Kate Philips (The Crown), and Stephen Campbell Moore (History Boys), among others.

Creator Fellowes has penned the screenplay for the film, and will produce alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. And while Brian Percival was first named as the director, that duty will now go to Michael Engler, who directed several Downton episodes over the years, including the series finale. Though the writing on Downton was not always up to snuff, the directing and immersive settings were always a dream, particularly in that satisfying finale (you can reminisce about more of the show’s greatest moments with our list, as well as a reminder of what happened in 2015’s finale here).

The series ran for six seasons in the U.S. on PBS, winning 15 Primetime Emmys and becoming a juggernaut for the public broadcaster. While it feels like a lot longer than three years since its conclusion, that’s become an eternity in media terms. It also makes it all the more curious where the show will pick up when we return to it, and if it will just feel like a reunion or a vibrant new tale.

Here’s the official synopsis (so far) for the movie: