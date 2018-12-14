First ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Teaser Cordially Invites You to the Theater

0

Focus Features and Carnival Films have released the first Downton Abbey movie teaser trailer, heralding the arrival of the highly anticipated feature film. The original cast from the TV series are returning alongside new additions Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix), Geraldine James (Anne with an E), Simon Jones (The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy), David Haig (Killing Eve), Tuppence Middleton (The Imitation Game), Kate Philips (The Crown), and Stephen Campbell Moore (History Boys), among others.

Julian Fellowes, who created and wrote Downton Abbey, penned the screenplay for the film, and while it was initially announced that Brian Percival—who directed the Downton Abbey pilot and various episodes as well as feature films like The Book Thief—would be helming the Downton Abbey movie, he stepped back to an executive producer role and veteran TV director Michael Engler took the helm instead. Engler directed four episodes of Downton Abbey in total, including the Season 6 Christmas Special/series finale, so he’s no stranger to this material.

You won’t find much enticing footage in this here teaser, which is meant more to simply announce the existence of the Downton Abbey movie rather than to reveal what it’s about or who’s in it. But it’s darned effective thanks to that iconic theme and the gorgeous shots of the titular mansion. I want to go to there.

Watch the Downton Abbey movie teaser trailer below. The film hits theaters on September 20, 2019 and also stars Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton.