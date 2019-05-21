‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Trailer: The Crawleys Are Back

0

Focus Features and Carnival have released the first trailer for the Downton Abbey movie. Written by Julian Fellowes, who created and wrote Downton Abbey, the film was directed by Michael Engler, who previously helmed four episodes of the show in total, including the Season 6 Christmas Special/series finale. This film bring back most of the cast for an all-new story set after the events of the series finale.

The movie picks up in 1927, about a year and a half after the series finale was set, and revolves around the good folks at Downton preparing for a very special visit from the King and Queen of England. But oh bother, wouldn’t you know it—they just can’t do it without Carson, who has since retired. Indeed, it’s kind of hilarious that the crux of the Downton Abbey movie is, “We have a fancy lunch but can’t do it without our favorite butler!” But that’s also what made the show such a delight—the “problems” more often than not were somewhat frivolous, but good golly it’s just so pleasant to watch.

Of course the show wasn’t without its dark moments, and it’ll be interesting to see what twists and turns abound here. By the looks of it, the Downton Abbey movie looks like it’s just what fans of the show ordered.

Check out the Downton Abbey movie trailer below. The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton. Downton Abbey opens in theaters on September 20th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Downton Abbey: