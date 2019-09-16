‘Downton Abbey’ Series Finale: How It All Ended

0

Note: This article was initially published at a prior date, but has been bumped as a refresher in anticipation of the release of the Downton Abbey movie, which picks up after the events of the series finale.

The year is 1925, and things have changed dramatically since we began with Downton Abbey in 1912 (or in our own time, 2010). The show has always remained gorgeous and comforting, even when it’s been heartbreaking, frustrating, and sometimes even a mess (remember Patrick?) Yet the sweeping score, the lush costuming, the grand halls and the cozy servants’ quarters have kept Downton a mainstay for PBS viewers for six seasons. And while it’s hard to think of the series coming to a close, everything was wonderfully wrapped up in “Episode 9,” which also served as the Christmas Special when it aired in England, and the series finale on all shores.

Though much of Season 6 was filled with strife and heartache, the finale was full of weddings and babies and happiness for seemingly everyone, which is really all we could hope for. Below you’ll find the outcomes for all of the major characters, as well as some comments about their journeys over this season, and the series as a whole. Fare thee well my honeys …