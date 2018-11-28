Steven Moffat’s ‘Dracula’ Netflix Series Finds Lead in Claes Bang

0

Move over, Jonathan Rhys Meyers—there’s a new Dracula in town. Actor Claes Bang has landed the title role in the Netflix and BBC co-production Dracula, which is a three-episode TV series adaptation of the classic Bram Stoker tale. The show hails from Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gattis, and will follow the format of that series in that each of the three episodes will be 90 minutes in length.

In contrast to the broadcast series Dracula that starred Meyers and brought the character into a contemporary setting, this new show will be set in 1897 Transylvania and finds the blood sucker drawing his plans again Victorian London.

Bang is a Danish actor who recently scored high profile roles in Ruben Ostland’s The Square and, most prominently, Sony’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web. He had this to say about the casting in a statement provided to Deadline:

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Dracula, especially when the script is in the hands of the incredible talents of Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and the team responsible for Sherlock. I’m so excited that I get to dig in to this iconic and super-interesting character. Yes he’s evil, but there’s also so much more to him, he’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy. I realise that there’s a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years, but I feel so privileged, to be taking on this incredible character.”

Dracula is due to begin production next year, which means it probably won’t air until 2020. But this is certainly an exciting follow-up project for Moffat and Gattis, and I’m mighty curious to see what becomes of it.