‘Dracula’ Miniseries from ‘Sherlock’ Team Heads to Netflix

Netflix and the BBC are collaborating for a new miniseries from Sherlock‘s Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, this time focusing on Dracula, and taking its inspiration from Bram Stoker’s classic novel. The three-episode story (where each episode will be feature-length) will “reintroduce the world to Dracula, the vampire who ‘made evil sexy.'”

There have certainly been plenty of Dracula stories and adaptations over the years, both in film and on television, as well as countless iterations that have referenced or put a new spin on Stoker’s classic. Do we need another one? And as much as we can thank Sherlock for making Benedict Cumberbatch a household name, the show — which began as such a fun and unique romp — soon became mired in darkness, losing what had first made it so good.

Which is why it’s a little worrying to see Moffat and Gatiss tackling a story that starts out from a place of such darkness; hopefully they’ll remember to let a little light and humor in (especially with such long episodes). The two said in a press release that, “There have always been stories about great evil. What’s special about Dracula is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero.” The new story will begin in 1897 Transylvania, as the Count is fashioning his plans against Victorian London.

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, said: “Steven and Mark’s ingenious vision for Dracula is as clever as it is chilling. In their talented hands the fans will experience the power of Bram Stoker’s creation as if completely anew. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them and the brilliant team at Hartswood on yet another iconic British series.”

Sue Vertue, exec producer at Hartswood Films who has worked with the pair on Sherlock, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be back at the BBC, and also delighted that Netflix are coming on board with Dracula. There’s nothing like fresh blood.”

Added Larry Tanz, vp content acquisition at Netflix, also added: “We can’t wait to bring Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ brilliant storytelling to our members around the world and we are eager to collaborate on yet another series with the BBC.”