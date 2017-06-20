New ‘Dracula’ Series on the Way from ‘Sherlock’ Creators

0

A bit of a surprise and perhaps a disappointment to Sherlock fans today: it looks like Sherlock‘s creators — Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat — are moving on. The writing pair, along with Sue Vertue‘s Hartswood Films, are turning their attention to a new Dracula-inspired series. While details are scarce, Variety is reporting that the show would be in the same format as Sherlock, i.e., a miniseries of sorts with multiple seasons (if the production deal goes through).

Since these are very early days for the series, there’s no talk of casting yet. But with this new series, one wonders if we will end up seeing more of Sherlock or not. Though there aren’t any plans for another season, one also hasn’t been ruled out. Still, with stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman‘s schedules being so hectic, it’s hard to find time for filming. Plus, let’s be real — the last season or two of Sherlock have been mighty shaky, and the finale was essentially a prolonged Saw-like torture that did not do its source material or the show itself any justice. It would be unfortunate to end the series on that note, though.

The question for the Dracula series is: will it be a modernized version like Sherlock was? Bram Stoker’s Dracula is such a heavily adapted work, with that character in particularly common rotation, that the new series would need to distinguish itself in some way (NBC tried it a few years ago with a show starring Johnny Rhys Meyers that was cancelled after one season). Gatiss — who plays Sherlock’s brother Mycroft on that series — has spoken before about his love of classic horror films, especially the 1958 version of Dracula. And of course Sherlock often incorperated horror into its stories (although those tended to not be my favorites).

It seems extremely unlikely that Cumberbatch and Freeman would be involved in the new series, though I will be happy to be wrong. Seeing as how Sherlock helped to launch Cumberbatch’s career, Moffat and Gatiss might be looking for a relative unknown to lead this new production. At this point though, everything is speculation, so we’ll let you know more as it’s announced!