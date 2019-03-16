L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Dragged Across Concrete’ Screening with Vince Vaughn Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you a fan of S. Craig Zahler movies like Bone Tomahawk and Brawl in Cell Block 99? Are you looking forward to his awesome new movie Dragged Across Concrete? Will you be in the Los Angeles area March 21st? And, finally, would you like to see Vince Vaughn do a Q&A after seeing the film? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On March 21st at 7pm at the ArcLight Hollywood, Collider is partnering up with ArcLight Cinemas for a special screening of Dragged Across Concrete and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Vince Vaughn.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, you’ve got two options. The first is you can buy tickets on the ArcLight website right now to guarantee a seat. The other option is emailing thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Dragged Across Concrete.” You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Tuesday, March 18th around noon and we’ll contact the people that won tickets soon after.

Again, this screening is at the ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 21th at 7pm.

Dragged Across Concrete also stars Mel Gibson, Jennifer Carpenter, Don Johnson, Tory Kittles, Laurie Holden, Thomas Kretschmann, Udo Kier and Michael Jai White.

Here is the official synopsis for Dragged Across Concrete:

Dragged Across Concrete follows two police detectives who find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics is leaked to the media. With little money and no options, the embittered policemen descend into the criminal underworld and find more than they wanted waiting in the shadows. – Summit Entertainment presents, a Unified Pictures production, a Cinestate production, in association with Look to the Sky Films and The Fyzz Facility, in association with Realmbuilder Productions. The film will be released in theaters and on demand on March 22nd, 2019.

–