‘Dragon Ball Legends’ Drops a Massive, Fan-Friendly Fourth of July Update

If you’ve got some downtime today and are looking for some button-mashing, Saiyan-smashing action, look no further than Dragon Ball Legends. The free-to-play fighting game pulled from the pages and frames of the acclaimed Dragon Ball franchise unites new and fan-favorite characters in an all-out battle to determine just who has the strongest team out there. It’s a fantastically designed mobile game that will keep you busy for hours as you complete missions, battle against friends, and play through story mode to revisit some of the franchise’s best moments. It helps that the dev team is both very responsive for tech issues and on-the-ball when it comes to providing content the players actually want. And as of today, July 4th, a new update has made this already solid game even better.

Sure, you may have missed out on adding Broly to your team (I’m not mad about it … definitely not.) but with the new update you’ll have plenty of chances to pull Super Saiyan Vegeta, Super Saiyan Trunks, and Frieza’s Final Form in Sparking rarities. Extreme versions of Trunks and Androids 19 and 20 are also available, as are Hero versions of 19, 20, 2nd Form Freiza and Jaco, for some reason. If all that sounds intriguing but confusing to you, I invite you to jump into Dragon Ball Legends and get going before things get even crazier, because there’s a lot to do and a lot more to look forward to.

Here’s a look at the new characters in action:

[News] Complete all daily missions to get Ultra Summon Assist Ticket #2!

Get 7 tickets to play a single summon in “SPARKING Rarity Guaranteed! Ultra Ticket Summon! #2″!

14 tickets are available in total, meaning you can get 2 SPARKING characters at maximum!

Vegeta has finally arrived in Super Saiyan form!

His Special Arts Card can restore health & cure abnormal condition!

Be overwhelmed by his plentiful abilities that raise Strike Attack!#DBLegends #Dragonball

©BIRD STUDIO / SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

©BIRD STUDIO / SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION
©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

[Video #1]

In addition to his help in the Tutorial,

Super Saiyan Trunks is ready to fight as a playable character!

Use his Ultimate “Shining Slash” and other abilities to win battles!#DBLegends #Dragonball

©BIRD STUDIO / SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

©BIRD STUDIO / SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION
©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

[Video #2]

If you’re looking for hints, tips, tricks, or just a community built around Dragon Ball Legends be sure to head over to the reddit and GamePress pages and introduce yourself!