Watch Conan O’Brien and Ron Funches Go Super Saiyan Playing ‘Dragon Ball Legends’

Here are some of my favorite things: The Dragon Ball saga and its latest mobile game Dragon Ball Legends, the endlessly giggle-inducing comedian Ron Funches, and late-night veteran Conan O’Brien. So imagine my surprise when all of them united in a bout of video game skills as part of TBS’ latest installment of “Clueless Gamer.” You can watch the video for yourself below, but for the uninitiated in all things “Clueless Gamer” and Dragon Ball Legends, let me try to sum it up.

Dragon Ball Legends pits the always-yelling, suspiciously muscled heroes from the Dragon Ball anime franchise against each other in 3-on-3 combat. Players control the heroes with swipes and button presses, building up ki energy to unleash powerful attacks against their opponents. “Clueless Gamer” features O’Brien and a special guest tackling a video game (this is their first time going mobile) with O’Brien often bumbling his way through it. Despite Funches’ self-professed regimen for playing this particular game, O’Brien’s innate Saiyan fighting skills might just surprise you…

Check out the hilarious segment of “Clueless Gamer” below:

Conan goes Super Saiyan with Ron Funches in the first-ever Clueless Gamer featuring a mobile game. “Dragon Ball Legends” is available now in the Google Play Store.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Dragon Ball Legends, here’s the breakdown from their app page:

Get ready for the all-new Dragon Ball smartphone game that fans around the world have been waiting for! Battle it out in high quality 3D stages with character voicing! Enjoy 1 on 1 action against rival players from across the globe! Card Action Battles with Intuitive Controls

– Easily control your favorite DB fighters.

– Unleash fierce combos and explosive special moves with the touch of a finger! Worldwide Versus Battles

– Real-time battles against DB fans from around the world.

– Power up your own character and crush the competition! Original Storyline

– Play as the all new character designed by Akira Toriyama!

– Experience a new adventure with Goku and all your favorite characters.

*Oh and if you want to add me as a friend on the game for funzies, my code is: fm498pav