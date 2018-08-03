‘Dragon Ball Legends’ Summer Update: A Perfect Way for New Players to Get in the Game

0

If you’re a fan of the Dragon Ball franchise but haven’t been playing the excellent mobile game Dragon Ball Legends, now’s the perfect time to get on board. A recent update to the fighting game that folds in fan-favorite characters and storylines alongside new faces and a brand new narrative makes this game more accessible than ever to newcomers while rewarding hardcore players. Essentially, you start off by controlling the new and original character Shallot who fights against and alongside characters from all throughout the Dragon Ball franchise. And this massive summer campaign update just added a bunch more!

The game has been teasing the arrival of the Androids for a while now, and as of the latest updates, there are quite a few of them to recruit, fight with, and battle against. But the most recent update has added an insane seven promotional events (one for each Dragon Ball, you might say) that will allow new players to rapidly catch up while long-time players can continue to pad out their stats. The addition of an all-new Master Class tier and the ability to gain increased experience and in-game currency means that now is the best possible time to get playing.

Here’s a rundown of everything the Summer campaign update has brought to the mobile game:

[Version Update]

Here comes the latest info! – Added Main Story Part 2 Book 1 (NORMAL)

– Made Equipment List more user-friendly

– Raised the max Equipment storage

– EXP can now be gained when using Skip Tickets

– Changed Bonus Battles’ play requirements#DBLegends #Dragonball — DRAGON BALL LEGENDS (@DB_Legends) August 3, 2018

[New Event: Fearsome Android #19!]

A story from the original series where you face off against Dr. Gero’s Android #19!

Completing the 4 chapters will allow you to get Z Power for Android #19!#DBLegends #Dragonball #Android19 pic.twitter.com/y8lvOexR12 — DRAGON BALL LEGENDS (@DB_Legends) August 3, 2018

[News]

Alongside the introduction of the “Master” Class, character balance has been adjusted under the following factors.

– Avoiding concentrated use of specific characters

– Reliving characters’ specialties

Please check the game for characters affected.#DBLegends #Dragonball pic.twitter.com/xp8QWgqg8x — DRAGON BALL LEGENDS (@DB_Legends) August 3, 2018

[Shallot Upgrade Missions arrive!]

Complete the Missions to get items for upgrading Shallot!

Grow stronger alongside Shallot by taking on the Missions!

By clearing all Missions, you can acquire “Chrono Crystals” and up to 3 “Ultra Summon Tickets”!#DBLegends #Dragonball pic.twitter.com/hZRQqJpE5v — DRAGON BALL LEGENDS (@DB_Legends) August 3, 2018

[Break Away! Summer Campaign underway!!]

Seven types of incredible promotions are here to celebrate the release of Main Story Part 2!

Don’t fall behind in this promotion! Go all out and surpass your rivals this summer!!

Check the game for more details!#DBLegends #Dragonball pic.twitter.com/YvN3Rp9afu — DRAGON BALL LEGENDS (@DB_Legends) August 3, 2018

