New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Reveals a Surprising Fusion Character

Spoilers ahead for Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Turn back now if that bothers you!

The wait is almost over; Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set to arrive in North American theaters in just about one month’s time. The good news is that there’s a brand new trailer available that teases an epic introduction of a fan-favorite character, though to be fair some folks are a little miffed that this arrival was spoiled in the trailer itself (or a video game years earlier, etc, etc.) So if you’d rather go into Dragon Ball Super: Broly as pure as possible, skip on out of watching this trailer or even looking at the thumbnail. Scroll carefully!

The better news is that pre-sale tickets are almost available to order. If you’re lucky enough to have a Showcase Cinemas theater in your area, you can book your ticket as early as Tuesday, December 11th. We’re hoping the presale date for other theater chains will be announced soon, but until then, we’ll just have to keep an eye out.

Enough of that spoiler-buffering; here’s the new trailer that teases a major character from the Dragon Ball franchise who’s now canon alongside the big bad Broly himself!

Get hyped! The new Dragon Ball Super Movie: Broly trailer is finally here. The latest Dragon Ball Super movie comes to theaters in North America on January 16, 2019!

But wait, there’s more! If you want to check out the film by attending its Hollywood premiere, here’s how you go about doing just that:

Dying to attend the #DBSuperBroly premiere in Hollywood??! – Grab a camera and the friend you want to take with you.

– Show us your fusion dance technique with #FusionDanceOff for a chance to go!! Like this https://t.co/2u5QcCQuad pic.twitter.com/qbnxQvSFwd — Dragon Ball Super (@dragonballsuper) December 3, 2018

A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force.

