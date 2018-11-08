New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Features Colorful Super Saiyan Hair Styles

0

We’re only a few short weeks away from the U.S. release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the 20th feature film installment in Akira Toriyama‘s Dragon Ball franchise. To celebrate that fact, Toei Animation has unveiled a brand new subtitled trailer for the highly anticipated film. We’ve provided it for you below along with a curated selection of images showing off the brilliantly colored array of hair colors and styles that have become a sort of power meter in the wider Dragon Ball universe.

For the uninitiated, franchise protagonist Goku first exhibited the hair-color change when he powered up into Super Saiyan form, complete with bleached blonde hair. Since that transformation was such an iconic moment, the color wheel has been used to signify greater and greater power levels. You’ve got Super Saiyan Blue, the red-haired Super Saiyan God mode, and even the rarely seen Super Saiyan Rosé and silvery Ultra Instinct. This is all to say that some fabulous anime hair awaits you in this insane, over-the-top, beat-em-up movie, arriving in U.S. theaters on January 16, 2019.

Check out the newly released Japanese-language trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly below:

In my chat with legendary (Super Saiyan) voice actor Christopher Sabat, he had this to tease about Dragon Ball Super: Broly:

If you are not plugged in to the Dragon Ball Z community, you probably didn’t know that you were going to see Vegeta in his Red Hair God Mode, something you’ve never seen in the series before. And there are definitely some new characters that we will get to see as well as some old ones that you might’ve forgot about.

That’s as good a tease as any for fans of the series, though manga readers will be somewhat more familiar with Vegeta’s red-haired form. And while it’s a real rabbit hole to try and figure out which power levels are accessed and/or used in which scenarios, half the fun of Dragon Ball Super: Broly is that we’ll get to see Goku, Vegeta, and even Broly (and Frieza!) go through their catalogue of colorful transformations.

