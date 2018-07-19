New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Trailer Pits Everyone Against Broly

0

The first stop on Funimation’s North American tour for the upcoming 20th Dragon Ball movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly is here, now that San Diego Comic-Con has kicked off! At the panel, attended by legendary super-voice actors Sean Schemmel and Christopher Sabat, fans got some great behind-the-scene teases for the movie, including the brand-new trailer. Before you check it out, be sure to revisit the first teaser that was released before the new, official title was even announced.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is anticipated to release in North America in January 2019 after opening December 14th in Japan. The theatrical dates for the film’s run will be announced later, but you can check out the new trailer for the movie below:

What do you see beyond that strength? Watch the new trailer for #DragonBallSuper: Broly!! In theaters, December 2018 in Japan. #DB20thMovie #DragonBallSuperMovie pic.twitter.com/hQJWbo2oSz — Toei Animation ☄️ Dragon Ball Tour @ SDCC 2018 (@ToeiAnimation) July 19, 2018

And here’s your English dub, via IGN:

Toei Animation teased the Broly-centric story on Twitter recently, revealing a message from Akira Toriyama:

The BROLY story that Akira Toriyama wants to tell. #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/5chcsx4al1 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) July 9, 2018

The tour, which was announced by Bandai Collectibles earlier this year, will encompass a total of seven cities in the U.S. and Canada. “We are excited to be partnering with Toei Animation and Twentieth Century Fox on the theatrical release of ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly,’” said Gen Fukunaga, CEO and President of Funimation. “The Dragon Ball North America Tour is really just the beginning. We have some big surprises in store for Dragon Ball fans of all ages. With the success of the last two Dragon Ball movies and the tremendous popularity of ‘Dragon Ball Super,’ we know that this theatrical event will deliver all the excitement that Dragon Ball fans have come to expect.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly follows the events of the hit anime series Dragon Ball Super, the first new Dragon Ball storyline from original creator Akira Toriyama in more than 18 years. Since premiering in summer 2015, Dragon Ball Super has propelled the popularity of the franchise globally – with both lifelong fans and a new generation of children and teens. The last Dragon Ball film, Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ (2015), was a box office hit – grossing $8M in North America to become the first independent film to make the Top 10 list of highest grossing anime films domestically.