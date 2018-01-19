‘Dragon Ball Super’ Arc Ends This March, But the Series Will Continue … Probably

0

I have some moderately bad news for fans of Dragon Ball Super, which includes yours truly. It seems the current arc of the latest installment in the long-running franchise is due to come to a close after just a few more episodes. The status of the future of Dragon Ball Super is still a little bit murky since no official news has been confirmed, but the best guess we have at the moment is this: The Universe Survival / Tournament of Power arc will end this March, the 20th movie in the franchise will follow this December, and the overall series will continue after that in some fashion.

So wait, what? Okay, the current run of Dragon Ball Super, which is about to continue the tournament battles between universes in this weekend’s Episode 124 “The Fiercely Overwhelming Assault! Gohan’s Last Stand!!”, will end this March, likely on March 25th. The series’ normal time slot on Sunday mornings on Fuji TV will be interrupted by the Tokyo and Nagoya marathons before its finale, after which a new GeGeGe no Kitarō anime will take over. So if you haven’t been watching Dragon Ball Super, now’s the time to catch up.

As for the future of the franchise, the 20th movie is due out this December. It doesn’t even have an official title just yet, but Akira Toriyama‘s latest work aims to explore what makes the Saiyans the most powerful race in the known universes. If that movie follows the path of the ones that preceded it, it’ll basically be a summed up, concentrated version of recent episodes from the anime; hopefully we’ll get something different. Regardless, the future of the franchise following the 20th movie has yet to be clarified. The series will continue, but whether that means Dragon Ball Super or some new iteration in the franchise remains to be seen.

TV series Dragon Ball Super space survival edition celebrates the climax finally at the end of March, but until the end support thank you!

This year December theatrical release! Dragon Ball series continues so stay tuned!

In the meantime, we’ll see how the Tournament of Power shakes out over the next seven episodes, which should include more incredible displays of Saiyan might by the remaining fighters, probably more Ultra Instinct, and the destruction of at least one more universe. Someone’s going to win the Dragon Balls as a prize, but who that is and what they’ll do with their wish remains to be seen. Be sure to let us know your thoughts, feelings, and expectations in the comments!