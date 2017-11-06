Let’s Talk About ‘Dragon Ball Super’s New Fusion Character

0

Massive spoilers ahead for folks who aren’t caught up on Dragon Ball Super.

Toei Animation’s Dragon Ball Super is an absolute gift to fans of the franchise and newcomers alike. The anime’s previous titles like Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT have been criticized over the years, sometimes good-naturedly, for spending full episodes showing characters powering up with no real action or by relying on filler episodes. Dragon Ball Super has answered that by offering nearly wall-to-wall action throughout its run, but most especially in this year’s massive bank of episodes–nearly 40 and counting–centering around the Tournament of Power.

But while we’re all waiting to see which universe ultimately wins this tournament, Dragon Ball Super has been doling out homages to the anime franchise’s 30-plus-year history. Power-level scans may be long gone, but the latest installment of Akira Toriyama‘s hit anime is revisiting every major milestone among the Saiyans and their pals. We’ve already taken a deep dive into Dragon Ball Super‘s brand new power level–Goku’s Ultra Instinct transformation–but in light of the show’s most recent episode, it’s worth explaining some of the other “modes” on display, including the return of the vaunted Fusion technique.

But we’ll get to that in a minute. Dragon Ball Super has already raced through a number of other power levels that bear mentioning. In the latest episode, “Intimidating Passion! The Birth of a New Super Warrior!!”, Goku continued to spar against the team-up of Caulifla and her sister Kale. Caulifla had already obtained Super Saiyan status a while ago, the first female Saiyan to do so, and went beyond Super Saiyan Third Grade (or SSJ 1.5) to use her newly obtained Super Saiyan 2 form to battle Goku. Meanwhile, Kale joined the fight in SSJ2 form as well, but soon went into her Berserk mode (which we’ve seen before), a nod back to the legendary Broly. (This energy level was enough to make the meditating Jiren flinch, while also drawing the attention of Vegeta in Super Saiyan Blue form.) However, even though Kale gained control over this Berserker power thanks to the emotional connection to her sister, their teamwork wasn’t enough to take on Goku once he went Super Saiyan God.

(Oh and respect to Goku for giving Tien credit for inventing the Solar Flare he uses, but disrespect to Goku for not calling out either Piccolo or Krillin when using the Chasing Bullet / Double Tsuibikidan homing technique. The same goes for the Yardrats’ Instant Transmission technique. C’mon, dude!)