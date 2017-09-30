Facebook Messenger

This Week in Animation: ‘Dragon Ball Super’ to Reveal Goku’s Shocking New Form

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

In very exciting news for anime fans, Dragon Ball Super has been teasing a powerful transformation for Goku, the good-natured, fighting-obsessed Saiyan who’s been leading the franchise for 30 years. (I’m curious to hear your thoughts on it, fans!) Elsewhere, we’re blending a lot of TV and movie news this week: Teen Titans Go! is headed to the big screen, Clifford the Big Red Dog lands a director for a live-action/animation hybrid film, and RWBY gets a Kickstarter going for a board game ahead of Volume 5’s return later this month. Lots of random stuff, so I hope you find something you enjoy!

rwby-volume-5-release-date

Image via Rooster Teeth

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

