Exclusive: First Trailer for Season 4 of DreamWorks’ ‘Dragons: Race to the Edge’ Soars!

An animated family-friendly adventure film as good as DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon is very rare. Rarer still is a sequel as solid as How to Train Your Dragon 2. The creative team behind Hiccup and the Dragon Riders of Berk continued to defy the odds with the introduction of the excellent animated series, DreamWorks’ Dragons, which has been bringing high-flying episodic adventures to audiences since 2012. Now, with the fourth season of Dragons: Race to the Edge set to premiere on Netflix later this month, we’re thrilled to bring you the exclusive trailer debut!

This season will continue the action-packed, heartfelt, and humor-filled adventures of Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), Astrid (America Ferrera), Fishlegs (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), Snoutlout (Zach Pearlman), Tuffnut (T.J. Miller), Ruffnut (Andree Vermeulen), and their dragons. The debut trailer certainly promises more high-soaring action and more mythological (and misunderstood) monsters to add to your Book of Dragons, buoyed by the fantastic voice cast that spans the border between movies and TV.

I’m happy to say that it looks like things will work out pretty well for the gang, who were left in a tough spot at the end of the previous season. In the Season 3 finale, “Defenders of the Wing, Part 1″, Hiccup & Co. had run afoul of the followers of Queen Mala as part of a trap laid by Viggo and his Dragon Hunters. Dragons: Race to the Edge kicks off Season 4 with “Defenders of the Wing, Part 2″ later this month!

Check out our exclusive debut of the Dragons: Race to the Edge Season 4 trailer below!

And here’s the official synopsis for the new season of Netflix’s Dragons: Race to the Edge: