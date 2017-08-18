Exclusive: ‘Dragons: Race to the Edge’ Season 5 Trailer Goes on the Hunt

0

Earlier this year, we brought you the exclusive trailer premiere for Season 4 of DreamWorks’ Dragons: Race to the Edge. That season saw Hiccup and his pals the Dragon Riders encounter the fearsome and formidable Dragon Hunters, a nefarious group who have proven themselves to be a tough challenge for the youngsters. Now, as our exclusive reveal of the first Season 5 trailer reveals, a new enemy will rise to lead the group of dangerous foes … and take control of the dragons themselves!

Season 5 continues the high-flying, action-packed adventures of Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), Astrid (America Ferrera), Fishlegs (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), Snoutlout (Zach Pearlman), Tuffnut (T.J. Miller), Ruffnut (Andree Vermeulen), along with a host of human and dragon allies alike. Much like previous seasons of the DreamWorks Dragons series, fans can expect plenty of twists and turns, not only from the aerial battles that occur over Berk and the waters that surround it but from the narrative itself. Hiccup is in for a surprise this season and how it all ends up is anyone’s guess. We’ll find out when Dragons: Race to the Edge Season 5 arrives on Netflix Friday, August 25th!

Check out our exclusive look at the Dragons Season 5 trailer below, followed by the official synopsis:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video