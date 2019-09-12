Exclusive: ‘Dragons Rescue Riders’ Trailer Reveals DreamWorks Jr’s New Adventure

0

It’s our pleasure to bring you the exclusive first trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s new family-friendly series Dragons Rescue Riders! Fans of the hit How to Train Your Dragon franchise are all set to enjoy a new kids show coming to Netflix later this month, one that explores a familiar fantasy world through the high-flying adventures of an all new cast of characters, viking and dragon alike.

In a faraway corner of the viking and dragon world, viking twins Dak and Leyla were rescued and raised by dragons, growing up learning to speak their language. Along with young dragons Winger, Summer, Cutter and Burple, they defend and protect other dragons on exciting adventures around their home of Huttsgalor. These riders will be soaring into Netflix September 27!

Check out the first trailer below and read on for the full cast list, followed by a bunch of first-look images:

Meet the Rescue Riders! Dak and Leyla along with their dragon friends, embark on exciting rescue missions in the new DreamWorks Jr. series, Dragons Rescue Riders! Coming to Netflix September 27!

Cast:

Series Regulars

Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball, Sofia The First, Lego Star Wars) as “Dak”

Brennley Brown (Semifinalist on The Voice, Sofia The First, Tangled: The Series) as “Leyla”

Carlos Alazraqui (Happy Feet, Inside Out, Batman: Arkham City) as “Duggard”

Moira Quirk (Skyrim, The Wild Thornberrys, Caselvania) as “Hannahr”

Roshon Fegan (Shake it Up, Camp Rock, Greenleaf) as “Elbone”

Brad Grusnick (Bunnicula, Bioshock Infinite) as “Magnus”

Dragons

Zach Callison (Steven Universe, The Goldbergs, Just Add Magic) as “Winger”

Skai Jackson (Jessie, Bunk’d, Bubble Guppies, The Smurfs) as “Summer”

Noah Bentley (Adam Ruins Everything, Reel Kids, Afternoon Delight) as “Burple”

Andre Robinson (Hotel Transylvania 2, Doc McStuffins) as “Cutter”

Marsai Martin (Little, Black-ish) as “Aggro”

Recurring