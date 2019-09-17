‘Dream Doll’, a Movie About Barbie Creator Ruth Handler, Is in the Works

0

Do we have a battle of the Barbie movies on our hands? A biopic titled Dream Doll based on the life of Ruth Handler, the founder of Mattel and creator of the iconic Barbie doll, is in the works. This is now the second film touching on the world of the Barbie doll, the first film being a movie about a Barbie doll come to life starring Margot Robbie.

Per Variety, the biopic Dream Doll will cover high points in Handler’s life including her founding the toy company Mattel in 1945 and inventing the now-famous Barbie doll, named after her daughter Barbara, in 1959. During her lifetime, Handler also became one of the few women to run a Fortune 500 company. An additional synopsis per a press release notes that the film will touch on Handler’s “experiences inside the company she founded, as well as her personal struggles, speak[ing[ to everyone who has ever tried to break through a glass ceiling, overcome prejudice, or disrupt an industry.”

In a statement on the biopic’s announcement and development momentum, Handler’s daughter, the aforementioned Barbara, and her granddaughter, Cheryl Segal, commented,

The world should know about the phenomenal woman behind the doll. We have chosen to work with Rita Wilson, Cristan Crocker, Andrea Nevins and Bron Studios to bring Ruth’s story to life. Working with them on this project seemed like a perfect fit because we feel that they recognize just how inspiring and empowering Ruth was.

Rita Wilson, who will be working as one of the producers on the film in addition to Bron Studios and Rare Bird Films, also shared a statement about Dream Doll, writing,

“Everyone knows the iconic Barbie, which, after more than 60 years, continues to be one of the most globally successful dolls. But few know the story of the inspiring, innovative, passionate woman who defied odds to create her. Ruth Handler’s story awes, empowers, and sometimes infuriates. What an honor it is to be part of the team that will bring Ruth’s autobiography to the screen. I am so thankful to the Handler and Segal families for trusting us with this incredible woman’s life.”

Honored to tell the phenomenal story of Ruth Handler, inventor of the @Barbie doll and founder of @Mattel, in our upcoming biopic #DreamDoll with our partners @RareBirdFilms, @RitaWilson, and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Melisa Wallack (“Dallas Buyers Club”). More to come soon! pic.twitter.com/eTnjXp7Gdg — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) September 17, 2019

As noted in Wilson’s above tweet, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Melissa Wallack will adapt the 1995 memoir Dream Doll: The Ruth Handler Story for the Dream Doll script. Aaron L. Gilbert will produce for Bron Studios and Cristan Crocker and Andrea Nevins will produce for Rare Bird Films. Bron Studios’ Anjay Nagpal and Steven Thibault are executive producers while Solome Williams and Jordan Moldo will oversee development.

