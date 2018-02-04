Collider Kids: DreamWorksTV Brings ‘Schneck & Eck Crack the Case’ and More to Amazon

0

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’re bringing you the news that AwesomenessTV has launched the kid-focused channel DreamWorksTV on Amazon Channels, exclusively bringing several new shows to the subscription video service. This is the first time DreamWorksTV will be expanding beyond YouTube to a new internet distribution platform.

New shows, aimed at audiences aged 6-12, include Schneck & Eck Crack the Case, Action Figures in Action, Secret Agent Challenge and Neighborhood Super Watch. DreamWorksTV will present original series available exclusively on Amazon Channels throughout the year, with new episodes premiering every week.

Here’s what Birk Rawlings, head of DreamWorksTV, had to say about the partnership during the announcement:

“As we continue to grow the DreamWorksTV brand, this is an exciting step for us to explore revenue streams and brand engagement across platforms.”

DreamWorksTV’s YouTube channel has more than 3.7 million subscribers, boasting more than 100 original live-action and animated series from various genres like comedy, life hacks, music and gaming. The channel’s most popular shows include Life Hacks for Kids and Junk Drawer Magic, which each average over 1 million views per week on YouTube. You can check out those shows and more on the Amazon Channels hub now.

DreamWorksTV on Amazon Channels is $4.99 monthly after a seven-day free trial period for members of Prime, the free-shipping program that’s $99 per year (or $12.99 per month).